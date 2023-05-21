scorecardresearch
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes

'Yeh Hai Chahatein', which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the milestone of 1,000 episodes, and producer Ektaa Kapoor can't be prouder

By Agency News Desk
The television show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the milestone of 1,000 episodes, and producer Ektaa Kapoor can’t be prouder.

The show, which started airing in 2019, showcased the love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynaecologist, Preesha Srinivasan before the leap of 20 years.

Despite the new experiments done with the show, it is well accepted by the audience and they have showered love on the show.

Commenting on the occasion, Ektaa said: “I have invested myself a lot in each piece of content we have developed so far. Each show is like our baby and the journey has been extremely beautiful and fulfilling. When I first heard the story of ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, I was certain that we would do this show, and today, it achieved the milestone of 1,000 episodes and I am extremely proud.”

In the show, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra essay the roles of Samrat and Nayantara respectively. The show has been showered with love by the viewers and the Jodi is being well accepted by the audience. In order to keep the audience hooked on to the television screens, another leap of twenty years was witnessed when Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma entered the show.

‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ airs on Star Plus at 10.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

