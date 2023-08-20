scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

Emmy Award winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, known for his work in the American drama series 'This Is Us'  for playing William Hill, has died at the age of 66.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66
Ron Cephas Jones in This Is Us _ pic courtesy imdb

Emmy Award winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, best known for his work in the highly acclaimed American drama series ‘This Is Us’  for playing William Hill, has died at the age of 66. A representative for the actor confirmed Jones’ death to People magazine on the night of August 19th (Pacific Standard Time).

Issuing a statement for the late actor, the representative said: “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway,” the statement continued.

Concluding the statement, the representative added: “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on ‘This is Us’. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Ron Fogelman, the creator of ‘This Is Us’, took to social media to mourn the loss of Cephas and to remember the great time he had collaborating with the actor on the drama series.

“A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect…” Fogelman shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In another statement on X, Fogelman continued: “I first got to know Ron at the start of ‘This Is Us’, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us.”

In addition to ‘This Is Us’, Emmy winning actor also appeared in ‘Mr. Robot’, ‘The Get Down’ and ‘Luke Cage’ among many more.

Pic. Sourceimdb
7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Banita Sandhu comes out officially on her relationship with AP Dhillon
Next article
Serie A: Napoli and Inter start new season on right foot
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajnikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

News

Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum

News

Navneet Malik on rejections he faced: 'Each one left a trace on me'

Technology

40% of workers will have to reskill in next 3 years due to AI: Study

Sports

Serie A: Napoli and Inter start new season on right foot

Fashion and Lifestyle

Banita Sandhu comes out officially on her relationship with AP Dhillon

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out caption message edit feature on Android, iOS

Technology

Urge India to reconsider PC import restrictions: Top industry groups ask US govt

Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen overpower Leipzig; Gladbach held by Augsburg

News

Ranbir, Alia pose for the lens at airport; fans say 'they look upset'

News

Taika Waititi reveals new ideas for a possible 'Thor 5'

Technology

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

Technology

Partner violence, child abuse up diabetes risk later in life: Study

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Gauff upsets Swiatek to enter final, Muchova rallies past Sabalenka

Sports

Premier League: Alvarez gives Man City win; Spurs down Man United at home

Technology

Intel makes fresh job cuts, at least 140 laid off in US

Sports

La Liga: Bellingham on target again for Real; Athletic Club also win (Round-up)

Technology

Talent acquisition startup HireMee to help Karnataka bridge skill gap

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US