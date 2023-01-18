scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

By Glamsham Editorial
Enter 'Manoj Wagle'; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya
Vipul Deshpande as Manoj Wagle on Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a family show that reflects the life of an ordinary man. The show has gained popularity across the country for its portrayal of the common man’s everyday life struggles albeit through unique solutions and a positive lens. This time the family’s long-lost relationship with Manoj Wagle, played by popular Vipul Deshpande is in the spotlight.

The Wagle family have always been adored by their family and friends for their loving nature, understanding behaviour and different perspective towards life. In the coming episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya, will reveal a past relationship of the family that was never talked about. Manoj Wagle who is the older son of Srinivas Wagle (played by veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav) and elder brother to Rajesh Wagle (played by Sumeet Raghavan) will be seen returning home after 25 years.

By nature, Manoj is an extremist. He is completely opposite of his younger brother Rajesh Wagle. Rajesh is calm, patient and a responsible family man whereas Manoj is a man who is hard to handle. He is impatient and aggressive, while also being blunt and direct. Manoj sees life from a different point of view unlike the Wagle family. It will be interesting to see what intentions he has as he returns to the Wagle family.

What stories will Manoj Wagle unfold in Wagle family?

Vipul Deshpande, who will be seen as Manoj Wagle shared, “I’ve been watching the show for a long time, and to be honest, Wagle Ki Duniya is a very different concept from other shows we watch on television. I am very excited to be a part of this show, as my character will bring many twists and turns in the lives of Wagle family. When I received the brief of Manoj Wagle’s character, I was thrilled by the thought of portraying this challenging role. Manoj Wagle is very different from the entire family. He can be described as the black sheep of the family. His character is very intriguing, and I consider myself fortunate to play such a role. His personality is multi layered as he has many shades to him, which intrigued me towards the role. I feel like he and I are similar in real-life; street smart and ‘jugaadu’. It will be interesting to see whether Manoj will change as a person as he returns to his family or not.”

Previous article
Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with next-level sound experience
Next article
Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'
This May Also Interest You
News

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'

Technology

Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with next-level sound experience

Technology

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees, Nadella says 'will treat our people with dignity'

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's freak clean bowled dismissal leaves ex-cricketers unconvinced

Sports

Australian Open: Coco Gauff knocks out Raducanu in second round

Sports

Will hang myself if sexual harassment charges against me are proven: WFI chief

Sports

India Open: Srikanth loses to Axelsen, bows out in first round

Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

News

Raashii Khanna joins ‘supercop’ Vijay Sethupathi in eliminating counterfeiting

News

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Moose Jattana finds a new friend in Hiba Trablessi

News

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

News

A R Rahman, L Subramaniam pay tribute to violin legend V Lakshminarayana through ‘Don’t Leave Me’ redo

Sports

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

Technology

Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

News

Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

Technology

Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

Sports

1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ

Sports

Brij Bhushan was sexually harassing female wrestlers, I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

News

Hansika Motwani’s first look of ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’

Technology

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US