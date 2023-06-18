Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, actor Mohit Dagga, who essays the role of Ashok in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, recounted how his family celebrated this day last year. He shared that his wife along with their daughter Ashwika made a special cake for him that read “Superdad”.

The actor called his daughter the greatest blessing and most precious gift in his life and the she always surprises him on special days.

He said: “Father’s Day is something I eagerly await. It is my day, after all (laughs). Every little thing she does makes me feel incredibly happy. Last year, I remembered she and her mother made a delicious chocolate cake for me on this day. The cake was beautifully decorated with the word ‘Superdad’ and it brightened my day. It was the tastiest cake I have ever had, and everyone in our family enjoyed it.”

He further mentioned: “We spent the rest of the day together, having a great time playing and eating. Since becoming a father, I have realised the immense sacrifices our fathers make for us. They are the true heroes in everyone’s life. Fatherhood has been both an amazing gift and a challenging responsibility for me. Here is to all the incredible fathers out there.”

