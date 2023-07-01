scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Gang Leaders left seething with rage on ‘MTV Roadies’ due to 'rude' contestant

'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' has been auditioning contestants from across the country, leading to a diversity in the auditions.

By Agency News Desk
Gang Leaders left seething with rage on ‘MTV Roadies’ due to 'rude' contestant
Rhea Chakraborty

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ has been auditioning contestants from across the country, leading to a diversity in the auditions. Among the contestants who will take the spotlight on the upcoming episode will be Himanshu whose rude behaviour got the blood of the gang leaders boiling.

This behaviour is characterised by rude gestures, abusive language, and disrespect towards the crew, gang leaders, and society at large.

While filling the form, when asked if he had hit a girl, guy, animal, senior citizen or child as an adult, he answered: “Janwaro ko chodh ke sabko pela hai (I have hit everyone except an animal).” This got all the Gang leaders fuming with rage with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati making it clear that such behaviour has no place in ‘MTV Roadies’.

Furious with Himanshu, Prince will be seen telling everyone how he disrespected the crew and showed anger: “Tu na Fattu aadmi hai, nihayti fattu… What do you think, we don’t know how to make a show? Tu batayega hume show kaise banta hai? (Now you would tell us how to make a show?)… Tu kuch bhi likh, I don’t give a damn if you can’t respect our crew.”

Expressing her rage, Rhea Chakraborty will say: “He (Himanshu) doesn’t respect anyone. He hits everyone, he thinks it’s funny. Tujhe kya lagta hai tu gangster hai? 3 baar jail gaya hai. You think you are very cool? Why have you abused everywhere on the form? Didn’t you know we were going to read it?”

With the escalating tension, viewers will be left wondering whether Himanshu will face the consequences of his behaviour or with luck, possible intervention by Sonu Sood might just give him a second chance. ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Duleep Trophy: North Zone decimate North East Zone by 511 runs, storm into semis
Next article
Chelsea sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on eight-year contract
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US