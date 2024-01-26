HomeTVNewsGurmeet Choudhary: One learns a lot from historical shows, films

Gurmeet Choudhary: One learns a lot from historical shows, films

Gurmeet Choudhary has talked about why historical shows and films do so well, revealed that by watching such content one learns a lot.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Gurmeet Choudhary: One learns a lot from historical shows, films
Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has talked about why historical shows and films do so well. He revealed that by watching such content one learns a lot. Asked Gurmeet why shows such as the Ramayana and Mahabharat do so well?

The actor, who gained stardom playing Lord Rama in the 2008 TV show ‘Ramayana’ alongside his wife Debina, said: “Our history teaches us a lot of things. Good content means that you bring out good stories in front of people. ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharat’ are very big stories.

“All the stories have one story and a story like this comes on television people love it. So, if you see any historical films or series… People love watching it and one learns a lot from it,” added the 39-year-old actor.

Gurmeet, who was last seen in ‘The Wife’ in 2021, will next be seen in the series ‘Maharana’, where he will essay the role of Maharana Pratap.

Previous article
Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Song 'Wada Raha Sanam' was originally intended for Balasubramaniam
Next article
Aarushi Bajaj reveals Sushmita, Viren & Pratyaksh broke down in climax scene
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES
"

Just In