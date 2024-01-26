Gurmeet Choudhary: One learns a lot from historical shows, films

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has talked about why historical shows and films do so well. He revealed that by watching such content one learns a lot. Asked Gurmeet why shows such as the Ramayana and Mahabharat do so well?

The actor, who gained stardom playing Lord Rama in the 2008 TV show ‘Ramayana’ alongside his wife Debina, said: “Our history teaches us a lot of things. Good content means that you bring out good stories in front of people. ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharat’ are very big stories.

“All the stories have one story and a story like this comes on television people love it. So, if you see any historical films or series… People love watching it and one learns a lot from it,” added the 39-year-old actor.

Gurmeet, who was last seen in ‘The Wife’ in 2021, will next be seen in the series ‘Maharana’, where he will essay the role of Maharana Pratap.