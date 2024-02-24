Guru Randhawa eager to learn from Sreerama: 'You get more marks than me'

Singer-actor Guru Randhawa recently praised fellow vocalist Sreerama Chandra for his outstanding dance performance on the hit track ‘Nach Meri Rani’ during an episode of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Randhawa expressed his admiration for Sreerama’s talent and conveyed his eagerness to learn from him, expressing a desire for mutual excellence on stage should they collaborate in the future.

The episode featured the star cast of the film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ — Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar.

Sreerama, alongside his choreographer Sonali Kar, delivered a dynamic performance to the popular track ‘Nach Meri Rani,’ originally sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Reflecting on the performance, Randhawa expressed his delight: “I think, for the first time, I liked my song so much. And, Sreeram, I feel like I also have a lot to learn now because if we come together on stage someday, it should not happen that you get more marks than me (laughs).”

He further added, “Your act was amazing, so much fun, and quite energetic. I really enjoyed watching you.”

Judge Malaika Arora praised the performance, noting its energy and variety: “You were full-on. It was hot and it was fun, there were cool movements, and it was like a mix of everything. Sonali, what a dancer you are. Sreeram, your solo section was superb. I loved it. There were many difficult steps that you pulled off. It was too good.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony TV.