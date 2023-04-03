scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) actor Harshad Arora, who plays Dr Satya in the show, shared how the upcoming episode will be full of emotions and high-end drama. He added that his character is going to evolve and bring a new angle in the story.

By News Bureau
Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'
Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (GHKPM) actor Harshad Arora, who plays Dr Satya in the show, shared how the upcoming episode will be full of emotions and high-end drama. He added that his character is going to evolve and bring a new angle in the story.

Satya will play an important role in Sai’s life (Ayesha Singh) and she will try to forget her past and move ahead in life. However, the situation is not easy for her and she is going though a lot of emotional drama.

Harshad said: “This is an interesting track that the audience are going to witness in the show. It will be intriguing to see who does Sai choose between Virat and Satya. Sai is ready to give love a second chance but will she leave behind her past and give an opportunity to her present and future is going to create high voltage drama in the show.”

Harshad, who is known for his roles in ‘Beintehaa’, ‘Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani’, and was also seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’, added further that his on-screen character is going to be a support system for Sai and viewers can see a new chemistry developing between them.

He added: “Satya is going to be a support system for Sai and help her get through the tough times.”

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

Previous article
A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study
Next article
Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Shrenu Parikh has a special bond with her 'Maitree' co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine

News

Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

News

Amitabh Bachchan calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example

News

From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

News

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

News

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'

News

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

News

'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't

Health & Lifestyle

At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

Technology

Job vacancies in BFSI witness significant y-o-y growth in March: Report

News

'The Mandalorian' is 'elemental, relatable and human' in nature, says director

News

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US