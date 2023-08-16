Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Child artiste Het Makwana, who is all set to play ‘Laddoo Gopal’ in the show ‘Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal’, said that the role is really special to him, as his mother used to call him ‘natkhat Kanha’. The story unfolds in the realm of Tulsi Dham, where the tale is woven with the legend of Laddoo Gopal. Guided by Laddoo Gopal’s wisdom, only Tulsi (played by Akshita Mudgal) has the special ability to see her beloved God. Laddoo Gopal guides his loyal devotee Tulsi during her tough time and fights the evils around her.

Het feels a deep connection to the role. Talking about the same, he said: “This role is really special to me. I love stories about Laddoo Gopal and the movie ‘Little Krishna’ is my favorite. My mom used to call me ‘natkhat Kanha’, just like him. Now, through this role, I get to be like Laddoo Gopal, and I’m super excited.”

Tulsi’s spirit confronts quintessential vices—lust, wrath, greed, attachment, and ego. Her resolve radiates as she faces this battle, a blend of faith and courage against adversity. An interesting story unfolds as Tulsi’s determination emerges from the shadows.

Earlier, sharing her excitement for the show, Akshita had said: “I believe this role was meant for me. Being a devoted follower of Laddoo Gopal, I truly feel his blessings guided me to this opportunity. When Saini sir narrated the story to me, it felt like a divine intuition, and I instantly knew that this role was destined for me. I hope the audience can connect with Tulsi’s journey and find inspiration in the wise teachings of Laddoo Gopal.”

Het is known for his roles in television serials like ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’, ‘Barrister Babu’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. He was also seen in the comedy series ‘Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya’.

‘Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal’ will air on Shemaroo TV starting August 21.