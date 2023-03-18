scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

How 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan connected with rap music

Popular rapper MC Stan recalled his journey in the music industry and how he made his name in showbiz.

By News Bureau
How 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan connected with rap music
How 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan connected with rap music

Popular rapper MC Stan recalled his journey in the music industry and how he made his name in showbiz.

Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, music became his first love after listening to Qawwali played at his home and he dropped his first single ‘Wata’ in 2018, after that, there was no looking back for him.

He shared: “Since childhood, I was used to listening to Qawwali a lot because my father used to play them all the time. I was not even aware of what kind of music was being created in foreign lands. Then I came across the rap culture where I heard people saying English words pretty fast and somewhere I got connected to it and I found it very cool.”

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner, who is known for his unique dressing style and hairdo added further on how he relates to rap and thought of connecting rap music to Hindi and making it popular in the country.

“I actually could relate to it as rap emerged from black people’s struggles of coming out of poverty. So I thought of taking it up in my mother language Hindi and portraying my roots and values through rap,” he added.

MC Stan appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with famous internet personalities Bhuvan Bam, Harsh Gujaral, and Dolly Singh. During the show, MC Stan talked about one of his popular compositions ‘Khuja Mat’ and what inspired him to create this song.

He shared: “There was no such inspiration behind the song. There was a beef going on between my friend and me, so in rapping. He dissed each other like a competition. So I wrote this rap in the form of a diss for him.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
First look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from 'The Crown' Season 6 unveiled
Next article
'The Wire', 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away at 60
This May Also Interest You
News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

From 'Alif Laila' to 'Baalveer 3', industry has changed a lot: Shweta Rastogi

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic likely to settle as seasonal flu this year: WHO

News

Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US