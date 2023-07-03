scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

In one of the most gripping twists in the show, Karanvir Bohra did an intense gunshot sequence, which he completed in one take.

By Agency News Desk
'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take
'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' | Karanvir Bohra

Popular family-romance-drama series ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ has captured the attention of viewers with its intriguing narrative of twists and turns, as well as emotional complexities. In one of the most gripping twists in the show, Karanvir Bohra did an intense gunshot sequence, which he completed in one take.

The sequence essentially follows Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) being attacked at a wedding but Damayanti (Kitu Gidwaani) steps in front of him, however, it was Samar (Karanvir Bohra) who ends up taking the hit instead of the Barots (Shivendra and Damayanti).

Speaking of the sequence, Karanvir said: “Shooting a 4 to 5-minute gunshot sequence in a single take with Jay and Kitu ma’am was an exhilarating experience. It requires immense focus, coordination, and trust in each other’s abilities. Such endeavours can only be undertaken by highly skilled actors. We meticulously planned every detail before shooting the sequence, involving extensive preparation and management”.

“The sequence wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the entire crew, who appreciated our efforts and dedicated themselves to creating a visually captivating experience. It was both challenging and enjoyable. We poured our hearts into it, creating a moment of genuine intensity that will resonate with the audience.”

Reflecting on the intense shoot for this sequence, the actor said: “For an actor, there are multiple ways in which they can bring out the nuances of a character when it comes to amplifying the authenticity of a scene.”

“Playing the role of Sammar Ahluwaliya I have to go through the emotions whether it is love, anger, or frustration. Reaching that point where everyone enjoys the scene is a beautiful feeling. I believe in pushing boundaries and challenging myself as an actor”, he added.

The show follows the character of Surilii (Tina Datta) entering the esteemed Barot Mansion as Shivendra’s wife. This irks Damayanti Devi and she immediately shuns their union, believing their marriage will ruin the royal lifestyle of the family. Following this both Shivendra and Surilii agree to stay back and protect the family’s reputation until the successful completion of Raghavendra (Aabhaas Mehta) and Swatilekha’s (Prerna Wanvari) wedding.

Meanwhile, the villainous Samar cunningly exploits the discord between Shivendra and Raghavendra by further antagonising Raghavendra.

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims
Next article
Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

News

Simran Kaur: Gave my voice to Nobita, Doraemon became No.1 cartoon show

News

After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

News

Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer 'Skanda – The Attacker' unveiled

News

Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’

News

Arjun Bijlani: Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’

News

Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

News

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for 'Family Man 3' shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

Health & Lifestyle

Need stronger policies to protect kids from harms of food marketing: WHO

Technology

More women in AI may prevent bias: Melinda French Gates

News

Robert De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson

News

Angad Bedi: For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love

Technology

BYD sets new sales record in China in June, sells 2.5 lakh units

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US