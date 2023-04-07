scorecardresearch
Sonali Bendre: I married my best friend

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre spoke about her chemistry with her husband Goldie Behl and said they are like best friends.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on the show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, spoke about her chemistry with her husband Goldie Behl and said they are like best friends. Sonali met filmmaker Goldie Behl, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film ‘Naaraaz’ and they both got married on November 12, 2002.

Sonali shares a very friendly bond with Goldie and she said that marrying him for her is like tying the knot with her best friend.

During the show, amidst all the dance acts, two contestants from Delhi, Norbu and Sushmita Tamang, impressed the judges with their dance moves and also with their cute chemistry.

Norbu shared that he met his best friend Sushmita in Mumbai at a dance battle and their bond grew as they started practising dance together. Norbu also appreciated Sushmita by mentioning things he likes about her.

Listening to them, Geeta asked Sonali if her best friend appreciated her like this and she replied: “I think Goldie should shower me with more praises, it’s been so long since he has done it. Years back, even we were just like Norbu and Sushmita; and this is exactly what used to happen where I was also like Sushmita and I would say he is my best friend and we would stay as best friends.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is starting from April 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

