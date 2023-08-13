scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘I was transported back in time’: Hariharan after Vipul Kandpal’s act in ‘IBD 3’

Playback singer Hariharan, who will grace the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 3', praised Vipul Kandpal's performance on the Independence Day special episode

By Agency News Desk
'I was transported back in time': Hariharan after Vipul Kandpal's act in 'IBD 3'
Hariharan | Vipul Kandpal | IBD 3

Playback singer Hariharan, who will grace the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, praised Vipul Kandpal’s performance on the Independence Day special episode, saying that he was transported back in time, feeling the essence of that era. The dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special episode.

The contestants and their choreographers will pay tribute, and bring alive the stories of Indian freedom fighters through their mesmerising dance performances.

One of the most remarkable acts of the evening will be performed by contestant Vipul, along with choreographer Pankaj Thapa, as they narrate the fearless story of the legendary Bhagat Singh.

The duo will perform to the tunes of songs like ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna’, ‘Pagdi Sambhal Jatta’, ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’, and ‘Mere Watan’.

Moved by the act, ace musician Hariharan said: “Time travel is a concept we usually encounter in movies, but today, I experienced it here. I was transported back in time, feeling the essence of that era. The ‘Mitti Ki Khushboo’ was palpable, and I got goosebumps. It was an incredible experience.”

Commending Vipul and Pankaj’s performance, judge Terence Lewis will share: “Vipul & Pankaj, you guys nailed it. A few weeks ago, I mentioned that you deserve a spot in the top 5, but after witnessing this act, I believe should be in the top 3.”

“Vipul is a versatile dancer. Moreover, regardless of whose choreography it is, Vipul takes complete ownership of it; it doesn’t feel forced or like someone else’s creation. The way you perform gives a sense that it’s truly you, Vipul. The portrayal of Bhagat Singh’s character today required vivacity, which is evident in you. Your energy and actions exuded a passion that deeply moved us,” added Terence.

The episode will feature a star-studded line-up, including the esteemed ‘Ghoomer’ star cast – Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Acclaimed singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will grace the show, promoting their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.

Making the celebration even more special will be the presence of Kiranjeet Singh, a member of Bhagat Singh’s family who eloquently shared insights into the struggles and sacrifices endured by Bhagat Singh and their family.

Kiranjeet brought to life the sentiments of Bhagat Singh through the poignant letters he penned while imprisoned by the British.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled
Next article
A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’
This May Also Interest You
News

A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

News

Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

News

Boney Kapoor, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Sports

Gill’s return to form will bring relief to Team India: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

After pink eye, Delhi doctors report 50% rise in joints pain & arthritis

News

Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Dalit Buddhist wedding scene in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

News

Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away

Sports

VIBGYOR High wins Boys' under-14, Girls' under-12 at Mumbai leg of Jr NBA Nationals

Technology

Indian tech industry leaders fast adopting GenAI, albeit with caution

Sports

Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha is Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Technology

China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs

Sports

India go down to Bahrain on international futsal debut

Sports

‘Always enjoyed watching him play’: Virat Kohli reveals his admiration for Babar Azam

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix widget issue on Android beta

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia, England to meet in semis after tight wins

Sports

RB Leipzig upset FC Bayern to clinch German Supercup

Sports

Bellingham on target as Real Madrid kick off season with win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US