'IBD 3': Shakti Kapoor shares his mother's reaction when he bought his first sports car

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who will grace the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, has opened up on buying first sports car and his mother’s reaction to the same.

The upcoming episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ puts the spotlight on the incomparable power of family in the ‘Khandaan Special’ episode.

Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure will be present for this entertaining episode, which will see the contestants along with their choreographers bring viewers some heartfelt performances.

Executing a breathtaking routine will be contestant Shivam Wankhede and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge to the soul-stirring track ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’.

Through their mesmerising act, the duo will brilliantly embody the guru-shishya bond, which has evolved into an unbreakable familial connection.

In a touching display of affection, Shivam Wankhede will reveal that the day he got a brand-new scooter, he took the vehicle to Vaibhav Ghuge’s home instead of showing it to his family first.

Moved by Shivam and Vaibhav’s bond, Shakti shared an interesting memory.

He said: “The story of how Shivam became Vaibhav’s assistant and how Vaibhav took care of him; such stories are rare to hear nowadays. Nobody does this for anyone. This dedication and love that I witnessed here, as you fed him with your own hands, is truly exceptional. God bless you!”

“Also, when I bought my first sports car, I called my mother and told her that I wanted to take her for a ride. The joy she felt, seeing her son driving an imported car, was immeasurable. I had tears in my eyes. Vaibhav has the same happiness for Shivam. This is just the beginning, there’s a lot more to come. You are the next superstar. Your performance was breathtaking,” the actor added.

Geeta Kapur expressed her delight at Shivam and Vaibhav’s bond, stating, “I am thrilled that Shivam has found a guru like Vaibhav. Very few fortunate shishyas have the opportunity to be guided by a guru like you, who can steer them away from the wrong path in life. You are guiding Shivam with love, and the way you performed this song was beyond our expectations.”

“It wasn’t just a performance, it came straight from the heart. We could see that Shivam wanted to express what he felt about Vaibhav. You are a fantastic dancer, and your ability to convey emotions through your acts is commendable. May your love stay strong throughout your journey,” she said.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

