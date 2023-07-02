scorecardresearch
'IBD 3': Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti

One of the highlights was the presence of Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, a 16-year-old prodigy who recently achieved a world record by dancing for 127 hours.

Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti Sudhir Jagtap
The recent episode of  the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ celebrated teachers who play an important part in the lives of people, in its ‘Guru Poornima Special’ episode. The contestants and their choreographers performed some terrific acts that brought alive the essence of the teacher-student bond. 

One of the highlights of the episode was the presence of Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, a 16-year-old prodigy who recently achieved a world record by dancing for 127 hours. The driving force behind Srushti’s accomplishment is her Nana, who is also her guru and he accompanied her on the show.

Expressing gratitude to her grandfather, Srushti briefly spoke about her journey: “During the lockdown, I was in the 9th standard, and I’d always dream of how I could make our country proud through my talent, which is dance. After researching multiple dance records, I discovered that the minimum age requirement was 16+. I then explored the Asia Cup record, which had already been achieved. Nevertheless, at that time, I held onto the desire to accomplish something extraordinary.”

She continued: “On researching deeper, I found out that an Indian girl named Soni Chaurasia had attempted the record, but she fainted after 87 hours during her first try. Determined to set a record, I assembled a team of 40 people who supported me throughout. I aimed to do something significant for my country and represent Bharat Maa through my dance form. Each day presented fresh challenges, but the outcome was rewarding, and my grandfather (Nana Ji) always provided his unwavering support.”

She shared that her grandfather taught her yog nidra, and they prepared seven demonstrations, observing changes in her body after three hours of practice.

Despite experiencing pain in leg and flat knees, doctors warned us that dancing further could cause permanent damage. However, I remained determined. When we sought advice on the situation, we were told that there was only 1 per cent chance of success. Nonetheless, I persisted in my determination to achieve the record,” she added.

Honouring the bond between Srushti and her grandfather, contestant Shivanshu Soni, along with choreographer Vivek, showcased the story of Srushti’s struggle and hard work that brought her glory. The duo performed on the motivational song ‘Lakshya’.

Praising Shivanshu’s tribute, judge Terence Lewis commented: “Shivanshu has beautifully depicted the journey of an ordinary individual accomplishing something extraordinary. His performance reminded us that every incident we encounter leaves behind a collective memory of characters who have supported or hindered us. People who try to stop us are also the driving forces that propel us forward. Shivanshu possesses the power to take any song and transform it into an extraordinary performance. This is the power of your dance, and it deserves both recognition and applause.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

