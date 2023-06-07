scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao

Vandana Rao feels age shouldn't be the criteria for love. Her show has made all people believe that love has no barrier. When love is true, age doesn't matter.

By Agency News Desk
'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao
Vandana Rao _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Vandana Rao, who plays Chitra in ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’, feels age shouldn’t be the criteria for love. The show has made all people believe that love has no barrier. When love is true, age doesn’t matter.

Asked if she would like to ever fall for a person who’s much elder than her in real life, Vandana said: “of course yes! If ever fall in love, definitely age would never matter to me. It’s about the person and the love.”

“What if a person is around your age, but he’s not loyal and is disrespectful, will you happy in that relationship? No, right? Age doesn’t matter when you are in true love with each other. It’s all about mutual understanding and your unconditional love.”

She added: “This show stands strong for the belief. The show is changing mindset for sure as people are absolutely loving it and shaping their minds to accept love as love with no society pressure or any taboo about age differences. In the end only love matters.”

‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

Pic. Sourcethe_vandana_official
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Adipurush' new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan
Next article
Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

News

Cynophobic Happu Singh gets a furry friend in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

Health & Lifestyle

Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts

Sports

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

Sports

PKL: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says Ram Mehar Singh

Technology

HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

News

Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

News

'Adipurush' new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists inch closer to develop long-lasting swine flu vax

News

'IBD 3' to celebrate Indian cinema with 'Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal' special

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 gets a premiere date; Salman Khan to host new season

News

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he greets fans bare feet: ‘My well wishers are my temple’

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'

Health & Lifestyle

Ozempic frenzy sweeping through China as diabetes drug touted for weight loss

News

Ridiculous. Is this why Elle Fanning didn’t get a role at 16!!??

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US