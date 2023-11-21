Is Shiv Thakare, the ‘Rockstar’ of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa!!

Wherever Shiv Thakare goes he has that charm to impress peoples around him. But, in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he must impress judges with his dance and he managed it successfully with this week’s performance.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has entered in its second week from where participants get points for their performance from the judges. To be in competition, it’s necessary to give more than one’s best. “As I was going to get points, I had to make it big and thankfully I got ‘Natu Natu’ song from RRR film which got India Oscar. So I needed to justify that song as well. And I think I got everything on place, that’s why I got title of Rockstar from our judge Arshad Warsi and praise from Malaika ma’am and Farah ma’am as well,” Shiv Thakare revealed about his latest performance in Jhalak.

This was Diwali week. And while all of India was celebrating Diwali with family, Shiv Thakare was racing with time to visit his family at hometown in Amaravati and rehearse for Jhalak as well.

Sharing about juggling between work and family responsibilities, Shiv Thakare said, “This was Diwali week, and everyone was celebrating with their family. I was sitting at my Mumbai house alone, that feeling was killing me. So, I decided to go and visit my family for one day but I couldn’t cheat with my work as well so I gave more time for my rehearsal.”

“On the night before Diwali I finished my rehearsal and ran straight to the airport for my flight to Amaravati. After spending beautiful Diwali day with my Aai-Baba, Aaji and all, I took a late night train to reach on time for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa episode shoot. I did it. But, in all this, I got stomach infection and was dancing in pain. After hearing comments from the judges, though, my all tiredness and pain is gone.”

After winning titles like Aapla Manus, Mr. Unstoppable, King of Reality Shows, Reality Star from loved ones, Shiv Thakare added one more feather in his cap as he has been crowned Rockstar by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge Arshad Warsi. Many more accolades to come for sure in his long journey ahead.