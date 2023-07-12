scorecardresearch
It's going to be a culinary extravaganza for 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' -fame Yogesh Tripathi on his birthday

Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the titular role of Happu Singh in television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', is all set to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the titular role of Happu Singh in television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, is all set to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

The actor shared that his birthday celebrations will be a culinary treat as being a food lover, he loves to gorge on culinary treats.

Sharing his birthday plans, the actor said, “On my birthday, I prefer the company of loved ones and indulge in tasty food. What better way to celebrate being a food lover than by enjoying the finest culinary treats? I have given my wife a list of dishes I want, and she’s excited to fulfil my gastronomic wishes. Afterwards, we will visit a nearby mall where the kids can have fun in the game zone, returning memories of my childhood. Finally, we will gather with a few close friends at our favourite restaurant for the celebration.”

He also shared that the role of Happu Singh came to him out of the blues and it’s something that he didn’t think of.

His cameo in the popular television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’ connected with the audience at large and it was so well received that the character got a show of his own.

Talking about the same, he said, “I was thrilled to be chosen for a cameo in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’.Working alongside talented actors, I admired on TV was an incredible feeling. Little did I know that this role would become a defining moment in my life and give me so much fame.

“It was pure luck that I landed the role of Daroga Happu Singh, and I am grateful that it came my way. The audience immediately resonated with the character. It struck an instant chord with them, capturing their attention through Happu’s impeccable comic timing, fun catchphrases, and a distinctive pot bellied appearance.”

The actor also spoke of his character achieving the remarkable feat of featuring in two separate shows, the only one in the Hindi television industry.

He shared, “As artistes, we aim to engage and leave a lasting impression on our audiences. When we receive applause in response, we know we have achieved success. I realised this when my portrayal of Daroga Happu Singh gained immense popularity. Currently, he is the only character in the television industry appearing simultaneously in two shows. This accomplishment as an artist is truly significant and fills me with pride”. ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

