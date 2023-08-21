scorecardresearch
Jatin Suri joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2'

Jatin Suri has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel of the show, 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?'

By Agency News Desk
Actor Jatin Suri, known for his portrayal of Diamond Singh in ‘Nimki Mukhiya’ and its sequel ‘Nimki Vidhayak,’ has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel of the show, ‘Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ Jatin, who is currently seen in TV show ‘Do Chutki Sindoor’ (DCS) in the role of an antagonist, said: “As currently I’m playing a villain in DCS. It will be an opportunity for me to also play a positive role parallelly.”

The actor added: It’s very rare when an actor enjoys such opportunities to test their skills and see how the audience are influenced either they love you for one character or hate you for the other. I’m delighted to be part of the upcoming show. It was a very popular season and I pray we keep the success of the show going.”

‘Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava’ aired on Life OK from December 18, 2011 to January18, 2013. It starred Sriti Jha, Harshad Chopda and Karanvir Bohra originally.

The current series will star Karanvir Bohra along with Amandeep Sidhu and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Jatin will play a positive role, who will happen to be the brother of Amandeep.

Talking about his role in Saubhagyavati Bhava, which will soon start airing on Star Bharat, Jatin said: “I’m playing Tushar in the show. It is a very promising role. It is completely opposite to Tanmay that I play in my other show. Like Tanmay is currently behind bars for a murder.”

The actor, who has also worked in Hindi films such as ‘Yaariyan’ and ‘Heropanti’, said: “So I’m easily getting time to shoot for my other show. Soon I’ll have shoots for both shows. I’m sure I’ll learn the art of time management too. My producers are very nice people and they will help me.”

