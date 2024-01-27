JoJo Siwa to replace Nigel Lythgoe on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

HomeTVNewsJoJo Siwa to replace Nigel Lythgoe on ‘So You Think You Can...

JoJo Siwa is making a return to the reality show ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judging panel to replace Nigel Lythgoe in season 18.

JoJo Siwa is making a return to the reality show ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judging panel to replace Nigel Lythgoe in season 18. The ‘Dance Moms’ alum, 20, will join Allison Holker and Makism Chmerkovskiy on the judging panel for a reimagined season that seeks to reflect the “authentic experience of building a successful career in dance”, reports People magazine.

Emmy-nominated host Cat Deeley will once again emcee the dance competition show, a post she has held since 2006. The fans will get a “documentary-style look” at the contestants’ lives as they vie for the ultimate $100,000 grand prize that comes with being crowned winner of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 18.

As per People, news of Siwa’s return comes shortly after Lythgoe announced he would be stepping down from the long-running dance series following sexual assault allegations earlier this month.

He told Variety: “I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series.”

He added: “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great programme has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the mean time, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Just In