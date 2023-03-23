scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

Juhi Babbar is a huge fan of her father, veteran actor Raj Babbar and said that she highly appreciates the negative characters played by him.

By News Bureau

TV and film actress Juhi Babbar is a huge fan of her father, veteran actor Raj Babbar and said that she highly appreciates the negative characters played by him. She added that among many of his films, she is most fond of the 1982 romantic drama ‘Nikaah’.

Juhi shared: “I am the biggest fan of my father, but I think I really like him in the film ‘Nikaah’. I also appreciate his portrayal of negative characters; although I haven’t had the chance to watch ‘Insaaf Ka Tarazu’ yet, I am confident in my father’s ability to excel in such roles.”

Juhi made her film debut with ‘Kash Aap Hamare Hote’, and later became part of ‘Aiyaary’, Faraaz’, a silent film ‘Reflections’, Punjabi movie ‘Yaaran Naal Baharan’, and many more.

While recalling his movies, she talked about the 1984 movie ‘Inteha’ and shared: “One of his movies, ‘Inteha’, didn’t do well at the box office, but I read a story somewhere that Shah Rukh Khan drew inspiration from my father’s film for his role in ‘Darr’.”

She graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar, and Arya Babbar.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

News

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US