Kanwar Dhillon becomes Mumbai cabbie to get details right for his role

Actor Kanwar Dhillon is set to take on the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’, where his character, Sachin, will play a significant part in the love story between Sachin and Sailee, portrayed by Neha Harsora. The taxi itself will serve as a cupid for the duo, adding an interesting dynamic to their relationship.

Sharing his experience of driving the taxi on the bustling streets of Mumbai, Kanwar expressed his enjoyment of the task, mentioning that he already had a fondness for driving. He found the experience of maneuvering through Mumbai’s streets during the promo shoot to be fulfilling, and he’s looking forward to embodying Sachin’s character as a taxi driver.

Kanwar hopes that the audience will embrace Sachin’s new avatar with love and enthusiasm.

Set against a Marathi backdrop, ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ promises to depict the emotional journey of a wife and her efforts to transform her reluctant husband into a responsible individual, ultimately impacting their entire family dynamic.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, the show is slated to premiere on Star Plus starting March 12th.