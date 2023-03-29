Karan Kundrra was seen hosting an iftar party with the cast and crew members of his TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show marks Karan’s comeback to serials after quite some time. He was seen welcoming media who reached the sets to capture the celebrations.

Karan was seen wearing blazer blazer suit and enjoying the delicious food on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. He was promoting his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal when he paused his own conference for a few minutes after hearing the azaan playing nearby. Several videos from the event had gone viral on social media.

Ishq Me Ghayal features Karan in the role of a werewolf named Veer. It also has Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh.

Check out Karan Kundrra hosts iftar party on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal with Reem Shaikh below: