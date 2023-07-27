scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting of 'Husn Hai Suhana' with Govinda

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is all set to grace the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, will be seen recalling an interesting event from the shooting of the popular song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ with Govinda.

‘Husn Hai Suhana’ is a popular track from the 1995 comedy masala ‘Coolie No 1’, starring Govinda and Karisma in the lead.

Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Hindi film history, and is now considered a cult film.

The film is a remake of the 1993 Tamil film ‘Chinna Mapillai’. In 2020, David Dhawan remade the film with the same name with his son Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. It was released on OTT in the wake of the pandemic.

For the special episode ‘Andaaz Undekha’, the audience will witness the talented contestants and choreographers showcasing their exceptional moves, while using a prop to impress the esteemed judges, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur.

Karisma and renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji, will be part of the episodes as guest judges, while music sensation, Harrdy Sandhu, will make a special appearance to promote his latest chartbuster, ‘Psycho’.

But, it will be contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble’s electrifying performance to the superhit song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ that will win the hearts of the judges.

The standout element of their act will be the usage of their prop – a hoverboard, which adds an extra edge to their performance.

Impressed by their effort, Karisma will say, “It was a fantastic performance, and I could never have imagined that this song could be performed so well using the hoverboard. It was a very unusual yet innovative idea, and I really liked the dance steps as well.”

Furthermore, Judge Geeta Kapur will speak about how Karisma and Govinda added their unique flavour and flair to the original song back in the day.

Responding to this, Karisma will share, “When I was learning the art of dance, I think that ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ was one of the most well-choreographed dances that I did with Chichi (Govinda). So, for me, I got to learn a lot through this song. And it’s a journey that you are starting as well with the same song.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony TV.

–IANS

sp/aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nigeria stun co-host Australia to record first Women's World Cup win
Next article
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Sports

Nigeria stun co-host Australia to record first Women's World Cup win

Technology

Hepatitis: Early detection a challenge with silent, vague symptoms, say doctors

Sports

Pakistan consolidate top spot in WTC standings after thumping win over Sri Lanka in second Test

News

Aastha Sharma: My dad got teary-eyed watching me in bridal get-up in 'Neerja'

News

John Kramer/Jigsaw set for return in 'SAW X' with more gory, demented methods

News

Pooja Bhatt turns director for special audition task at 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Sports

1st ODI: Mukesh makes debut as India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

News

Parth Samthaan hit dubbing studio for his Bollywood debut 'Ghudchadi'

Technology

Heat wave and high pollution may double death risk by heart attack: Study

News

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants

Sports

Asian Games football draw: Indian men's team grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

News

Urvashi's 700th film 'Appatha', heist drama 'Choona', and more on OTT

News

Greta Gerwig says she knew Ryan Gosling brought all the real 'Kenergy' for 'Barbie'

Technology

Major tech firms form body to ensure safe development of 'frontier AI' models

News

MCU's 'Secret Invasion' finale could set up its upcoming 'Armor Wars' feature

News

India's Venice Film Fest selection 'Stolen' tells story of tribal newborn's abduction

Technology

Indonesia blocks Musk's 'X' domain over gambling, porn history

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US