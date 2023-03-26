scorecardresearch
Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional, personal life

Kaveri Priyam shared how she has started realizing the importance of relationships more in her life after portraying Amrita in 'Dil Diyan Gallaan'

By News Bureau
Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional, personal life
Kaveri Priyam _ pic courtesy instagram

Actresss Kaveri Priyam gained a lot of appreciation for playing a negative character in the show ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ and is currently seen playing a lead role in the show ‘Dil Diyan Gallaan’. She shared how she has started realizing the importance of relationships more in her life after portraying Amrita in the family drama.

She said: “It’s been a while since I started playing the character of Amrita, and I must say that the way the show has depicted life’s complexities and showcases how humans drift away due to miscommunications is beyond commendable. I think with ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, I have become more aware of my parents’ feelings and emotions.”

“Now, I consciously make my people feel special and give them the love and time they deserve. Staying away from family and living in a different city can never be easy. With time, you learn how to deal with it; however, the void still exists, which your parents can only fill. Thankfully, I have a very loving family and parents who have always stood by my side and every part of my journey, so I’m very grateful,” added the ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ actress.

The actress further shared how she makes a balance between her professional and personal life and takes out time for her family.

“I believe that the best way to balance your personal and professional life. There can’t be any room for misunderstandings if you communicate with the people, you are close to. With such a hectic schedule, I usually don’t get to speak to my parents often, but I try to talk to them during my breaks so that even they are updated about my day,” she concluded.

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs on Sony SAB.

Pic. Sourcekaveripriyam_official
Amitabh Bachchan says 'the injuries heal slowly' as he gives health update
Deepak Dobriyal: Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen
