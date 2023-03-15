scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Kundali Bhagya' takes a 20-year leap, Sana Sayyad to play female lead

Sana Sayyad talks about her entry in the show 'Kundali Bhagya' which has taken a leap of 20 years.

By News Bureau

‘Divya Drishti’ actress Sana Sayyad talks about her entry in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ which has taken a leap of 20 years. She will be seen playing the role of Palki Khurana, who is a doctor and is a loving, caring, and strong person.

Sana was also part of the reality show ‘Splitsvilla 8’ and also acted in TV shows such as ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Lockdown Ki Love Story’ and was last seen on ‘Spy Bahu’.

She said: “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows and being a part of it is a huge honour in itself. I’m thrilled to be back on TV, especially with such a big show. My character Palki, is a very relatable character, she is a girl next door. She is a doctor, who is very loving and caring, and believes in always being there for others.”

As the show has taken a generation leap, new actors will be entering the show including Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad.

Till now, the story focused on Karan Luthra, played by Shakti Arora and Preeta, portrayed by Shraddha Arya. Now, as Shakti leaves the show, Shraddha will be shown playing the role of a mother of a young boy, who is helpful and caring.

Sana is excited about her entry and the leap in the show, as she mentions: “The 20-year leap will bring in loads of high-voltage drama in the show, that will keep the audience hooked to their television screens. And I hope the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar.”

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Largest ever Indian contingent gears up for World Transplant Games in Australia
Next article
India professional boxer Neeraj Goyat set to take down Jose Zepeda in Mexico
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US