scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’

Actor Kushal Tandon is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with the upcoming romantic drama 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

By Agency News Desk
Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’
Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’

Actor Kushal Tandon is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with the upcoming romantic drama ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this love story will explore the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana, who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Putting the spotlight on a stormy monsoon romance, the show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see Kushal Tandon portray the enticing Reyansh Lamba.

Elated on making a comeback, he said: “Television has, and will always have my heart. I am thrilled to be back with Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, which is an enticing romance drama, featuring two drastically opposite individuals and their clash of wills that brings about a storm of emotions.

“I have always preferred roles that are distinctive, something that is convincing, and Reyansh’s character is just that – which compelled me to say yes to this show. Reyansh captures the hearts of girls with his irresistible charm and enigmatic persona, defying societal norms with his sophisticated demeanor. 

“As the owner of a news channel, he is a workaholic with a unique approach to accomplishing tasks, that at times, makes him seem arrogant.”

Tandon added: “He is also emotionally unavailable, which leads to him lacking chivalry towards women. The well woven plot will see Reyansh and Aradhana’s paths collide, and it’ll be interesting to see how their initial hostility gradually transforms into love.”

Talking about working with Ekta Kapoor, he says he has immense respect for her. 

“When Ekta approached me for this show, she mentioned that she had specifically tailored the character with me in mind. So, there is a little of Kushal in Reyansh. While Reyansh may be a heartbreaker on screen, in real life he will win your heart and I am eagerly looking forward to embarking on this new journey.”

‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'I have called it a field for TV': Gavaskar slams England's umbrella fielding in Ashes opener
Next article
Indian contingent create history in Berlin, record 202 medals at Special Olympics World Summer Games
This May Also Interest You
News

Malaika sets the dance floor ablaze with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' moves on Arjun's b'day bash

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

Sports

Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, says world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US