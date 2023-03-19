scorecardresearch
Kylie Minogue feels 'duped' amid 'Neighbours' return news

Former stars of the Australian soap 'Neighbours' were devastated last year as the show announced it was to be axed after 37 years on screen.

By News Bureau

Fans and former stars of the Australian soap ‘Neighbours’ were devastated last year as the show announced it was to be axed after 37 years on screen. The Australian soap welcomed back a host of famous faces for the “last ever” episode of the long-running drama as time on Ramsay Street came to an end, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The hit show catapulted many to fame over the years and such was the pull of the show, the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan felt they had to make an appearance before the soap was no more.

As per Mirror.co.uk, now, under a year after apparently calling time on the soap, it’s set to be resurrected on streaming giant Amazon.

And the decision seems to have left a bitter taste for many of the former stars who returned for the nostalgia aspect. Sources in Melbourne, where ‘Neighbours’ was filmed, have claimed pop superstar Kylie feels “duped” after returning.

The songstress, 54, rose to fame on the show as Charlene Robinson between 1986 and 1988.

An insider told Mail On Sunday: “Kylie has apparently got a bit of the hump about it all. It’s a case of why did she and others make the effort to go back. She and the others were told it was the end. She knows what she owes to Neighbours and she would have always done it, but it does all seem a little baffling.”

