Mahir Pandhi: Acting alongside Puneet sir, Gireesh and Aliraza sir is like going to a Gurukul

Mahir Pandhi may only take on select projects, but he always manages to impress with his performances. He happens to be one of the few actors in the television arena who is willing to take on diverse roles and experiment with different genres. Blame his appealing looks and extraordinary talent, the ambitious actor has triumphed in the hearts of millions with his stint in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, MX Player’s web series ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and Alt Balaji’s web series ‘Bebaakee’. He also emerged as the winner of Top Model India in 2018.

Mahir has been receiving rave reviews for his impressive acting stint in Jee Karda, streaming now on Amazon Prime.

While Mahir possesses all the elements to slip into any character with a lot of ease, his newest show Vanshaj which sees him playing the role of Digvijay Mahajan has taken the fans by surprise to see him play a grey shade.

When asked about the show and his character, he says, “It’s a story about inheritance versus capability. So, when we talk about DJ or Digvijay, he is from the Mahajan family, which is very influential, rich and powerful. DJ, the successor of the family, dreams to sit in the CEO’s position one day. So, he has groomed himself for that. To handle an empire like that, you cannot do it with someone simple. Digvijay Mahajan is a bright person who can handle it. This is a story where he finds out that there is this other girl who has the capacity to snatch that dream away from him. You can call him a grey character, but in his eyes, he is the one being wronged,”

Mahir feels honoured and blessed to be getting such brilliant opportunities. Sharing his experience working with luminaries like Puneet Issar, Gireesh Sahdev, and Aliraza Namdar, he says, “Acting alongside Puneet sir, Gireesh and Aliraza sir is like going to a Gurukul. Performing scenes with them was a great learning experience. They made me feel at ease & comfortable & inspired me to give my best shot.”

The show went on air on 12 June 2023. Vanshaj is directed by Karanjeet Saluja and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner Swastik Productions. The show stars Puneet Issar, Gireesh Sahdev, Aliraza Namdar, Parinita Seth, Gurdeep Kohli, Kavita Kapoor, Mohit Kumar, and Akshay Anand.

All episodes are available on the official OTT platform Sony LIV.