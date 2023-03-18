scorecardresearch
'Maitree': It is a little tough for Shrenu Parikh to shoot with a baby

Shrenu Parikh, who is playing the titular role in the show 'Maitree', shared her experience of shooting with a baby, Azima Shaikh, and initially how Shrenu was nervous side was gone.

By News Bureau
Shrenu said: “The baby who’s playing Nandini’s (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) son is actually a baby girl and when I came to know that we are going to start shooting with an infant, I got very nervous. We all know how difficult it is to handle small babies and shooting with them is another task altogether. One can never predict an infant’s mood, but surprisingly, Azima is a very calm child.”

The actress who is known for her roles in ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ and ‘Ishqbaaaz’ further shared that now she is comfortable working with Azima and also getting training of becoming a good mother while working with her.”

She is just a 3-month-old baby, but because I spend extra time with her, she recognises me. She easily calms down every time I pacify her. She immediately responds to me by giving her most precious smile every time I call her ‘Shotuu’. In fact, her mother also feels very secure when Azima is in my lap. And now, after Azima came into my life, I really feel that someday, I can become a good mother,” she added.

The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends, Maitree and Nandini, living in the city of Prayagraj, and how their inseparable bond is broken due to circumstances.

Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, and Namish Taneja are playing lead roles in the show.

‘Maitree’ airs on Zee TV.

