'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

By Agency News Desk

Popular TV drama show ‘Maitree’ is set to take a six-month leap in its timeline, with actor Kunal Karan Kapoor taking the role of the antagonist as the titular character’s deceased husband Saaransh returns.

Full of various twists and turns, the show follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to enemies.

Post the leap and his return from the grave, the show’s premise will show that after Saaransh learns that Nandini’s husband Ashish has passed away in a fire accident, he will take advantage of the situation and enter the house assuming the identity of the deceased Ashish in order to exact vengeance on his ex-wife. But soon, his real identity will get disclosed.

Kunal Karan Kapoor said: “My last show with Zee TV was Woh Apna Sa in 2018, so I am coming back on Zee TV after almost 5 years now. I don’t play negative roles very often, so portraying Saaransh will definitely be an interesting challenge for me, especially after returning to television after 1 year.”

“I have mostly played the role of an ideal man on screen; therefore, I am very excited for my fans and the viewers of the show to see me as a vindictive person. I have started shooting for the show and I can say this already that every team member is very kind as they all have welcomed me with open arms,” he added.

Kunal is more than excited to return to television to play the role of a negative lead on screen.

However, Saaransh’s re-entry into Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel) is sure to be impactful. So for viewers, it will be interesting to see how Maitree will save herself and Harsh from the malicious plan of Saaransh.

‘Maitree’ airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
