scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Manish Raisinghan on ‘KTHH’ 200 episodes: Loving this bubbly gooey small town romance

Manish Raisinghan, Priyanka Dhavale, Shahmir Khan and Karan Khanna celebrated the success of their show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' which has completed 200 episodes.

By Agency News Desk
Manish Raisinghan on ‘KTHH’ 200 episodes Loving this bubbly gooey small town romance
Manish Raisinghan on ‘KTHH’ 200 episodes Loving this bubbly gooey small town romance

Television stars Manish Raisinghan, Priyanka Dhavale, Shahmir Khan and Karan Khanna celebrated the success of their show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ which has completed 200 episodes. The team enjoyed cutting cake with producer Suhail Zaidi.

Manish, who essays the lead role of Karan Pratap Singh, said, “I can feel the love of my audience for this new role on social media. I’m glad to enjoy the opportunity to be part of this beautiful project.”

He added: “I would rather say its me coming back to the chocolate boy hood with my role of Karan Pratap Singh after three back to back rebellious romantic roles. KTHH is coming back to living the magic of romance with endless amount of RK poses to look deep into someone’s eyes to create that longing for audience to fall in love again. And I am totally loving this chirpy bubbly gooey, small town Romance.”

Initially, the show had Harsh Nagar and Amar Upadhyay playing lead roles. Manish is happy about his show completing 200 episodes and is happy to be part of the show produced by Suhail Zaidi.

He says, “On this occasion of 200 episodes, I would love to congratulate Suhail Ji for putting up and holding together this wonderful show. The vibe of the team always travels top down and when I met him for the first time before joining the show, his chilled out friendly vibe set the tone for the world of ‘KTHH’ I was about to enter. A big thank to him for bringing me into this wonderful ‘KTHH’ family led by him.”

Producer Suhail Zaidi feels blessed and shared, “I’m happy that my first project as a producer is receiving so much love and appreciation from the audience. We completed 200 beautiful episodes.”

“I would humbly take this opportunity to thank all the viewers and well wishers for their continuous love, blessings and support. We promise to bring more entertainment in upcoming episodes folding new twists and turns.”

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ritabhari Chakraborty chose 'Fatafati', gained weight to spread message of body positivity
Next article
Unhealthy lifestyle explains why more girls hit puberty early during Covid
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann Khurrana gets lauded by Samastipur Police for spreading message of cyber frauds

Sports

WI v IND: Needed one batter to stay till the end, says Arshdeep Singh on four-run loss in first T20I

News

IPR war erupts between Randeep & producers of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

News

Rajveer Singh: My wife’s support shaped my performance in ‘Neerja’

Technology

Credential issues accounted for over 60% of compromise factors in Q1: Report

Technology

Google to now alert users about online exposure of private contact info

Technology

Unhealthy lifestyle explains why more girls hit puberty early during Covid

News

Ritabhari Chakraborty chose 'Fatafati', gained weight to spread message of body positivity

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes first finalist and beats Pooja Bhatt in ticket to finale task

News

Marzi Pestonji recalls his days as background dancer in SRK’s ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’

Technology

Frequent headaches in teenagers linked to bullying, suicidal thoughts: Study

Technology

Popular chatting platform Discord lays off about 37 employees

Technology

Apple reportedly plans to unveil iPhone 15 series on Sep 13: Report

Technology

Microsoft faces backlash over irresponsible security practices

Sports

T20I series will be decided on how West Indies batters bat against spin in middle overs, says Rovman Powell

News

Akanksha Puri on ‘Honey Trap Squad’ character: She’s bold, beautiful, sharp and tough

News

Rohit Shetty amps up action quotient in ‘Relay Week’ of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Technology

PSU NewSpace India a private satellite operator?

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US