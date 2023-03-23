scorecardresearch
Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actor Manmohan Tiwari recalled how he was scared to play a flirtatious character in the show initially and was not sure of being part of it.

By News Bureau

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Manmohan Tiwari recalled how he was scared to play a flirtatious character in the show initially and was not sure of being part of it. He said: “I was sceptical of playing such a flirtatious character on TV. Initially, I was concerned about audience’s reaction. But my wife, Rekha, persuaded me to take on the role, and here we are, eight years later, celebrating two major accomplishments. My wife understands my work, roles and has always supported me.”

“She has always inspired me. My children have been my biggest supporters and critics throughout my career. Their advice and suggestions help me perform better.”

When asked what is that one quality which is similar between Rohitahv Gour and Manmohan Tiwari, he replied: “Like Manmohan Tiwari, I am a middle-class man who loves his family and can commit to any extent to give them all happiness and love.”

He talked about his love for the sitcom and shared that till this show continues, he would prefer to be part of it.

“I come from theatre and have worked in numerous films. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has given me enormous recognition. I don’t think any other TV show would have given me the same level of popularity and satisfaction as an artist,” he shared.

“Wherever I go, people recognise me as Manmohan Tiwari, and I am so proud and happy to play such an iconic character. As long as Bhabiji continues, I will be a part of this show. My top priority will always be this show,” he concluded.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

