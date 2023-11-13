scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘MasterChef India’: Contestants get help from family members in last 5 minutes of challenge

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The latest episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ sees contestants welcoming their families into the MasterChef India kitchen. In the course of the episode, contestants share heartfelt moments with their families, exchanging smiles, laughter, and even a few tears.

It will also challenge the home cooks to blend festive fervour and competitive spirit as a part of which, the contestants are tasked with making a Diwali-inspired dish for which they can receive a helping hand from their family members in the last five minutes of the challenge.

Chef Pooja Dhingra, who is the judge on the show along with Chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, expressed her thoughts on this emotional episode: “Cooking is not just about flavours and techniques, it is also about the heart you put into it. And what better way to infuse love into your creations than with family by your side? Witnessing families come together to help our home cooks was heartwarming. Their presence in the kitchen only elevated the dishes and added a personal touch making it truly special. It reaffirmed the belief that cooking with loved ones brings out the best flavours in any dish.”

Harish Closepet, who is joined by his wife and daughter for this challenge, shared: “Having my wife and daughter beside me in the iconic MasterChef India kitchen was a dream come true. We collaborated, laughed and celebrated the spirit of Diwali together. Their support made the challenge seem like a breeze and the dish we prepared together was nothing short of a masterpiece in my eyes.”

Mohammed Ashiq, on the other hand, was joined by his brother-in-law all the way from Saudi Arabia. He shared his feelings: “Being able to cook alongside my brother-in-law felt surreal. His presence added an element of surprise and joy to the challenge. We worked seamlessly together and the end result was beyond our expectations. I am extremely grateful to team MasterChef India for making this Diwali an unforgettable one for us.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.

–IANS

aa/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elvish Yadav on love & relationships: 'Having someone who supports you is crucial'
Next article
Vidisha Srivastava reflects on Bhai Dooj traditions
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US