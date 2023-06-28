scorecardresearch
'Maya Bazaar For Sale Today' is a satire on modern Indian family

'Maya Bazaar For Sale Today' is a satire on modern Indian family
Telugu TV viewers can look forward to a new sitcom in the form of the upcoming comedy drama ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale Today’, which acts as a satirical social drama on the concept of the modern day Indian family which holds a mirror to the society in order to show that tragedy does not discriminate regardless of wealth and social status.

Describing the show, director Gautami Challagulla said, “We wanted to hold up a mirror to people so they can see that life’s tragedies don’t discriminate and come after all.It felt essential to expose the audience to newer ways of life through these characters. I am grateful for the unceasing support of the cast and crew that gave life to my vision.”

A comedy-drama, ‘MayaBazaar’ chronicles the story of rich families, namely the Pastry’s, Gandhi’s, the Hippies, the Bachelors and the lovey-dovey couple who move into premium villas in a gated community called ‘MayaBazaar’.

However, their expectations of peaceful lives are quickly bulldozed when the government declares the construction illegal. The show covers the personal lives of the characters, in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Producer Rajeev Ranjan shared, “‘MayaBazaarForSale’ explores the non-alignment of ‘happiness in life’ and ‘societal expectations’. Meiyang, Naresh, Eesha, and others have done commendable work in portraying the characters as they were intended to be.”

A seven-episode series, ‘MayaBazaarForSale’ stars Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Laxmi, Meiyang Chang, Sunaina and Kota Srinivas Rao, among others.

Made in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media .The show is set to premiere on July 14 on ZEE5. It is scripted and directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rajeev Ranjan.

