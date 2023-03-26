scorecardresearch
Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today

Mitaali Nag said that more progressive and strong female characters are shown on TV these days and the content of daily soaps has also changed.

By News Bureau
Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today
Mitaali Nag

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Mitaali Nag said that more progressive and strong female characters are shown on TV these days and with the changes in society, the content of daily soaps has also changed.

“The awareness and knowledge of the viewers are developing and increasing owing to the easy access to the Internet. And that is the reason women’s roles on TV are evolving too. The female protagonists are shown to be quite progressive today. They are shown challenging the regressive customs and traditions that have been followed for centuries here. The audience now likes to watch a strong female lead, the one who has a voice and knows when and how to raise it,” she said.

Mitaali is known for featuring in shows like ‘Afsar Bitiya’, ‘Draupadi’ and ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ and many more. When asked which TV show has progressive female characters, she said: “My show ‘Afsar Bitiya’ was the biggest example of women empowerment. The ongoing show, ‘Anupamaa’ is a show which has the theme of women empowerment.”

She shared: “It’s always good to have characters which can inspire people to do better and bring a change in the society, because other than providing entertainment to the public, the broadcaster has the moral responsibility of contributing to the betterment of the society especially because the audio-visual medium is very powerful.”

In the end, she concluded by saying: “TV and even cinema are very powerful platforms to inspire and influence people. If the viewer relates to the character that they are watching, then it is very easy for them to get influenced by that particular character.”

