scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Mohit Malik says, for him, before every show, he is nervous and it feels like he is taken back to the time when his first scene was about to come on TV

By Agency News Desk
Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'
Mohit Malik - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Actor Mohit Malik on Saturday marked the launch day of his latest show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’. He says for him, before every show, he is nervous and it feels like he is taken back to the time when his first scene was about to come on television.

Speaking about the launch on Saturday, Mohit said: “The jitters never change. For me, before every show, I am as nervous and feel like I’m taken back to the time when my first scene was about to come on television. And I like this nervous energy because it keeps me grounded and always makes me want to keep aiming for more.”

This time around, the actor is part of a love story that is based on music. He added: “I love music and I am so excited that I have a heroine this time. Having played a variety of roles, I was itching to do a love story, and honestly that too with Rajan Ji. It’s a treat! I am really looking forward to the audience’s feedback on this one.”

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi who is known for some of the greatest hits on Indian Television.

Mohit was last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ last season where he was seen in the Top 3, and also made his OTT debut last year with Cybervaar on Voot. This is the actor’s third show on Star Plus as he was already seen in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala as well as Lockdown Ki Love Story.

Malik made his television debut with TV show Miilee as Aaoni After that he did various TV shows like Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Phulwa. He was also the contestant in Nach Baliye 4.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy
Next article
Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden brush aside Australia to claim third place

Sports

Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players

News

Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

News

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky dance video, says 'This Barbie is South Indian'

News

Sudhanshu Pandey will celebrate his birthday by performing 'Maha Rudrabhishek'

News

When actor Vipin Sharma felt the loneliest

Technology

Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants

News

Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2′ in 1 go!?

News

Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan present a ‘drunken act’ on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

Health & Lifestyle

Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US