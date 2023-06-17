scorecardresearch
'MTV Roadies': Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula have a heated argument

Gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula will be seen getting into a heated spat in the upcoming episode of youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand'.

Gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula will be seen getting into a heated spat in the upcoming episode of youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand’. The unparalleled bidding war for contestant Vashu Jain, who impressed the judges with his calisthenics and physical strength will lead to a fiery debate amongst the Kaand-makers. The quarrel will call for an unexpected intervention by Sonu Sood to clear the air.

The gang leaders will be seen getting into a heated argument where agitated Gautam will openly announce that he has the guts to leave the show to which Prince responds: “I will not leave since I love the show.”

In response, Gautam then removes his jacket and throws it on the floor labelling Prince “Bekaar Banda”!

Host Sonu Sood will be seen intervening and emphasising on the importance of responsibility and effort from the gang leaders, particularly Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

Gautam firmly responds: “See, if anyone gets personal with me then I will leave the show today. I am that gutsy!”

‘MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on JioCinema.

