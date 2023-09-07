'MTV Roadies': Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati fight takes new turn

The Gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati’s fight is taking no signs of simmering down. While Prince may be in the lead when it comes to ‘Roadies’, Gautam, it would seem is the master of trash talking, calling Prince ‘an amateur’, and someone who has no ‘real backbone’.

This was in response to Prince telling Gautam: “Abe tu flop hai, tu naklee hai!” to which Gautam had said: “Abe junior hai, junior ki tarah baat kar”

Now he took the sass to the next level, by simply telling Prince: “Abai, ek show, do show ke alavaa tune aaj tak kiya kya hai? You are still staying in the world of ‘Bigg Boss’.”

Prince then retorted: “Abai, ‘Bigg Boss’ mein to tu raha raha hai, main nahin!”

Earlier, this had interrupted the incoming vote-outs, which were being announced by Sonu Sood, and while the fighting was limited to verbal insults, it was still no better than a street fight, because if the two had not been stopped, this would have turned into an all out war, with no holds barred.

Leaders don’t always get along, but this fight has really boiled up to the point, that it has actually put a stop to the game.

Following the fighting, Prince had called Gautam ‘third grade’, though Gautam very quickly gave a witty response, saying that Prince was not worth his time.

Things then turned ugly with Prince taking off his jacket, flexing his muscles and preparing to fight; saying: “Abhi aa tu, aate daal ka bhav pata chal jayega!”

To this Gautam said: “Are you doing some kind of modeling here, apne muscles dikha kai? Faltu mein kya apni jacket utaar raha hai?”

In the game, so far Prince has taken the lead with his strategic mindset, though Gautam is not far behind as his own approach has given him victory many times.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ is available on MTV and JioCinema.