scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'MTV Splitsvilla X4': Ahead of finale, top 3 couples go on a final date

With the finale set to take place on Saturday, the Top 3 couples of 'MTV Splitsvilla X4' will go on their final dates to celebrate victory.

By News Bureau

With the finale set to take place on Saturday, the Top 3 couples of ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’ will go on their final dates to celebrate victory. While Sakshi Shrivas and Justin D’Cruz will be seen sharing some romantic moments and realising how much they mean to each other, Sakshi will be seen going on her knees and proposing to Justin.

She will be seen confessing: “You have always made me feel so special, you are an amazing man. You are extremely honest, and I feel every girl should get a guy like you! Will you be my boyfriend?”

Elated Justin will be seen accepting her proposal in a blink of an eye.

On the other hand, Soundous Moufakir teaching Hamid Barkzi some French one-liners. They will be seen sharing some cosy moments on the beach and discussing their journey with each other.

Last but not least, the funniest date that viewers will witness is that of Kashish Thakur and Akashlina Chandra.

This connection has had a rocky road to reach the finale. While Kashish was mindfully playing his game, Akashlina always had a soft corner for Kashish.

While teasing Akashlina, Kashish said: “The power of one-sided love is exceptional. No matter how many connections I have tried to build on the show, the only permanent woman in my life, I feel, will be my mother.”

He laughs and adds: “Did you in your wildest dreams ever think you would go on a date with me?”

‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’ grand finale on February 11.

Previous article
Microsoft's new AI-enabled classroom tools to improve speaking, math skills
Next article
Unwell Rubina Dilaik shares pictures 'looking like a duck'
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US