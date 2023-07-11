scorecardresearch
Naagin 7: Fans believe Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh would play Shiv Naagin

Now, the buzz is Ektaa Kapoor will continue the supernatural thriller franchise and Naagin 7 will be launched soon

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 7: Fans believe Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh would play Shiv Naagin
Naagin 7: Fans believe Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh would play Shiv Naagin

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6, which premiered on February 12, 2022, became one of the most-watched dramas on television. The show with Tejasswi Prakash in the lead has kept fans glued to their screens with its captivating storyline and ensemble cast.

The current season has been packed with thrilling twists, betrayals, and power struggles in the supernatural realm.

Now, the buzz is Ektaa Kapoor will continue the supernatural thriller franchise and Naagin 7 will be launched soon

A video surfaced on social media that shows a small clip of an actress walking with a voiceover introducing the next naagin. It also shows that Naagin 7 will be on air soon as it announces, “Aap dekhenge ek nayi naagin ki kahaani. Kaun hogi wo naagin o ki naagin?”

The silhouette shows a woman draped in a red saree walking toward the temple. While the names of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ayesha Singh have emerged as potential contenders for the coveted role of Naagin.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Foxconn working on application seeking incentives under India's semicon policy
Entertainment Today

