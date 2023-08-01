scorecardresearch
Neha Joshi met her BFF during house hunting in Mumbai

Neha Joshi has spoken about her best friend with whom she crossed paths back in 2006 while on a house hunting exercise in Mumbai

Actress Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Yashoda in the Television show ‘Doosri Maa’, has spoken about her best friend with whom she crossed paths back in 2006 while on a house hunting exercise in Mumbai, ahead of the Friendship Day, which happens to be on August 6.

The actress shared that the two soon became flatmates as they shared the accommodation and stayed together for three years which solidified their bond and gave a new perspective to her.

Neha recollected, “In 2006, when I moved to Mumbai, fate introduced me to the lovely actress Sarvari Lohokare. We crossed paths while searching for accommodation and became flatmates. Our friendship blossomed, becoming one of the most cherished moments in my life. For three years, we lived together, sharing struggles, joys, and secrets.”

However, their journey together was filled with fights and times when they didn’t speak with each other but that only helped their bond become stronger as they always resolved their differences.

The actress said: “Despite occasional fights and silent periods, we always resolved our differences. Our connection remains unchanged when we reunite, with endless topics to discuss. I am truly grateful to have her in my life – a very Happy Friendship Day to my dear friends and everyone.”

“I celebrate our friendship on this special day and look forward to creating more beautiful memories together,” she added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

