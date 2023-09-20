Neha Joshi shares new tradition introduced by her family on Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Yashoda in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, has shared that this Ganesh Chaturthi, she and her family have started the tradition of welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their Nashik residence for a half day.

The actress shared: “Every year, Ganpati Bappa graces our ancestral home with his presence, a day of immense importance that unites our entire family. However, my parents and I recently introduced a tradition of welcoming Bappa into our Nashik residence for a half day.

“The preparations for this special occasion began a fortnight ago, with my father overseeing the creative aspects and my mother taking charge of the kitchen.”

She further mentioned: “Today, we all rose early to perform the prati sthapna and morning aarti. Our guests are starting to arrive, and as tradition dictates, we will be hosting approximately 100-150 relatives and friends.

“We diligently prepare traditional Marathi cuisine for Bappa and our esteemed guests. My heart brims with anticipation and joy. My sincere prayer to Ganpati Bappa is for the ongoing well-being and happiness. Wishing everyone a blissful Ganesh Chaturthi.”

‘Doosri Maa’ tells the story of a woman living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters and in-laws. Her happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly adopt his illegitimate child.

The show captures the lead protagonist Yashoda’s journey of coming to terms with her husband’s past and her conflicted, rocky relationship with her stepson.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.