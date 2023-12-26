Neha Joshi's New Year plans include delightful cuisines, conversations with friends

Actress Neha Joshi has shared her plans for the New Year celebrations, saying she is eagerly anticipating relishing delightful cuisines and enriching conversations with friends. Neha, who essays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’, shared: “I’m not particularly fond of the bustling ambience of clubs and bars, especially considering that most places adopt that atmosphere on such occasions. I generally opt for a more serene gathering at home during these times.”

“A friend is hosting a social gathering this New Year’s Eve at their residence. I eagerly anticipate relishing delightful cuisines and enriching conversations with friends. Our plans also include partaking in games, and I’ve taken upon myself the task of brainstorming ideas, a responsibility I’ve already commenced preparing for,” added the ‘Drishyam 2’ fame actress.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, ‘Atal’ deep dives into the formative years of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show delves into the intricacies of Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.

The storyline highlights his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking.

The show airs on &TV.