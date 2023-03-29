scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Nia Sharma is all set to make a cameo appearance on the fantasy drama 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' where she will be seen as a judge of a special competition

By News Bureau
Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
Nia Sharma _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Naagin 4’ actress Nia Sharma is all set to make a cameo appearance on the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ where she will be seen as a judge of a special competition to select the most attractive man in town.

The actress is excited about shooting with the cast of the show and also said that it is an opportunity for her to promote her music video, ‘Daiyya Daiyya’.

She shared: “It was a pleasure shooting with my friends Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem while spreading the word about my latest music video ‘Daiyya Daiyya’. It’s an upbeat and fun song that I am sure the audience will enjoy.”

Nia is a well-known name of the TV industry and she has been part of ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and also participated in the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, and dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’.

The 32-year-old actress added: “In the upcoming episode, I will be seen judging a competition that will determine the hottest man in the town of Landsdale. I can’t wait for viewers to witness the ultimate face-off of two werewolves and to see how I bring my unique twist to this thrilling tale.”

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs on Colors.

Pic. Sourceniasharma90
Previous article
South Africa spinner Phangiso allowed to bowl after getting his action cleared
Next article
Apurva Asrani says it's a'massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like Sushant Singh Rajput
This May Also Interest You
News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US