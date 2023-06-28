scorecardresearch
Palak Jain says she feels similarities to her character Seerat in ‘Junooniyatt’

Actress Palak Jain has now entered Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Hindi-Punjabi romantic drama series 'Junooniyatt'.

By Agency News Desk
Palak Jain

Actress Palak Jain who is known for her roles in serials such as ‘Veer Shivaji’ and ‘Sunaina – Mera Sapna Sach Hua’, has now entered Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Hindi-Punjabi romantic drama series ‘Junooniyatt’.

Essaying the role of Seerat in the show, the actress said that she can relate to the character quite well as she feels that she shares a level of similarity to her own self.

Elaborating on this, she said “While portraying Seerat, I have noticed some similarities, such as creating humour and spreading smiles around me, which is something I do in real life. I always listen to what my mom says, just like Seerat. Whatever she says to me, I never question it; it’s final. She means everything to me.”

“Just like Seerat, I also take a stand for what is right and wrong. In my very first scene, if someone was making a phone call in a hospital queue, I would also fight against it, just like Seerat did,” she added.

Describing her character, she said “Seerat is full of life, blunt, straightforward, yet soft-hearted. She fights against what is wrong, and she doesn’t tolerate anything that is unjust. She is vulnerable, like today’s girl, who knows how to take a stand. She is free-spirited and returned from Canada after studying abroad.”

Talking about her first experience on working with the show creators, she said “This is the first time I’m working with Sargun ma’am and Ravie sir and Dreamiyata, and they always create magic when they are onscreen. I haven’t had the chance to meet them yet, but I really want to.”

“I’m incredibly happy to be a part of this passionate show, filled with love and intensity. After performing my very first scene, I was so happy and overwhelmed that I cried in my green room. It was a moment of pure joy to portray Seerat.”

Created and co-produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, in association with Dreamiyata Productions, the show stars Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, Neha Rana and Rinku Ghosh in pivotal roles and streams on JioCinema.

