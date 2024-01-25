Pranutan reveals heartwarming story behind her name

Actress Pranutan, who made her acting debut with ‘Notebook’ revealed the story behind her name and its connection with her grandmother, legendary actress Nutan. Pranutan appeared on the special episode of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, ‘Celebrating Nutan Ji’. Ace actor Mohnish Bahl, was accompanied by his wife, Ekta Sohini, and daughters, Pranutan and Krishaa.

During the episode, Pranutan shared how her grandfather Rajnish Bahl wanted to name her after the ‘Nagina’ star Nutan.

She said: “My grandfather named me; he wanted to name me after his late wife, ‘Nutan.’ However, at the request of my dad, who couldn’t bring himself to call me Nutan out of respect for his mom, I was named Pranutan, which means a new life.”

The episode saw Nagpur’s Utkarsh Wankhede’s marvelous performance of the songs ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ and the title track from the film ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’.

On the work front, Pranutan has ‘Coco & Nut’ in the pipeline.

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.