‘Pushpa Impossible’ interacts with women at SEWA Academy

Sony SAB, in collaboration with SEWA Academy, organized a special event yesterday in Ahmedabad empowering women and encouraging them to give their dreams and aspirations equal importance while being enablers of their families’ happiness. The event witnessed the presence of Pushpa, an iconic character portrayed by the versatile actress Karuna Pandey in Sony SAB’s hit show ‘Pushpa Impossible’.

Aligned with Sony SAB’s commitment to promoting narratives that celebrate the strength and resilience of women, the event fostered a strong sense of solidarity, motivating the SEWA members to embrace their dreams and potential with new enthusiasm. Pushpa’s compelling presence and heartfelt words struck a chord with the women as she shared her remarkable journey of breaking barriers and overcoming challenges with her positive and hopeful approach.

Addressing the women of SEWA Academy during the special event, Pushpa expressed, “Every woman possesses an unstoppable spirit, and with her power of determination, she can achieve anything she sets her mind to. It’s an honor to be amongst such extraordinary women at SEWA Academy, and I hope my story serves as an example of hope and courage for women. I believe when women embrace their happiness and dreams, they will notice their family’s happiness blossom too, because #MainKhushTohFamilyKhush!”

Namrata Bali, Managing Director, SEWA Academy, extended her gratitude to Pushpa for gracing the event and inspiring the women at the academy. She stated, “Pushpa’s visit has been an enlightening experience for our women. Her story of determination and self-belief is a testament to the strength that lies within every woman. Witnessing her journey of breaking barriers has instilled a renewed sense of confidence in our community. We are grateful to Sony SAB for making this empowering interaction possible, which has left our attendees motivated and inspired them to stride forward to fulfil their dreams.”

In the upcoming track in the show, Pushpa will be seen breaking barriers by venturing into a traditionally male-dominated industry of crafting Patola sarees, a traditional art form typically passed down through generations by male family members. Aligned with the idea of ‘Aapke parivaar ki Khushi, AAPKE Khush hone mein hai’, Pushpa motivates viewers to pursue dreams that brings them happiness and fulfilment.

Pushpa Impossible airs on Sony SAB.