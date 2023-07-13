'Pushpa Impossible' introduces Anshul Trivedi in a pivotal role

In an exciting development, actor Anshul Trivedi has been finalised to join the cast of ‘Pushpa Impossible’, and his entry comes at a crucial juncture in the story.

Anshul will be seen portraying the character of Jugal Setalvad, a rebellious yet compassionate Patola weaver. Despite his rugged outward appearance, Jugal is sensitive and kind, but often misunderstood by the world around him.

Speaking about the same, Anshul said: “Portraying the character of Jugal in ‘Pushpa Impossible’ is an exciting opportunity for me. Jugal’s tough exterior, coupled with his passion for weaving, resonates deeply with me.”

The actor further said that he is excited to bring forth the complexities of this misunderstood character, showcasing his compassion and romanticism amid a world that often fails to understand him.

“Pushpa Impossible is a show that tugs at the heart, and I look forward to contributing to the show’s message of strength, resilience, and embracing one’s true self,” he added.

‘Pushpa Impossible’ is inspiring viewers with a story of a resilient and determined single mother, Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey), who strives for a life of dignity for herself and her children.

Despite encountering numerous obstacles, including navigating her relationship with her ex-husband Dilip, skillfully played by the talented Jayesh More, Pushpa’s optimistic and resourceful approach to life serves as a shining example of grit and adaptability.

It airs on Sony SAB.