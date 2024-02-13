Radhika Gupta: My key takeaway from ‘Shark Tank India’ is that people are truly limitless

The new shark on the panel of ‘Shark Tank India 3’ Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss has revealed her key takeaway from the show, also opening up about uplifting individual entrepreneurs. The show plays a crucial role in boosting entrepreneurial journeys, extending support to talents from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

It serves as a diverse platform, promoting entrepreneurship nationwide and emphasising that innovation thrives in various urban settings.

Radhika shared a similar commitment to fostering industry development.

Talking about the same, Radhika, said: “As an investor on ‘Shark Tank India’ my key takeaway has been that people are truly limitless. Pitches on the show brings out the countless possibilities of innovative ideas and business that people can think off.”

“Surprisingly these ideas are not just confined to metro cities like Mumbai or Delhi, their potential extends beyond to the very core of tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. The society has evolved so much that entrepreneurship sees no bounds of gender, location or age, their aspirations, abilities, and dedication is all that matters,” she shared.

Radhika added: “Young people demonstrate remarkable enthusiasm and are really inspiring as they are ready to accomplish great deals with very limited resources and reach.”

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.